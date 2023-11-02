MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State field hockey player and Mount Joy, Pennsylvania native Mackenzie Allessie was named to the All-Big Ten First Team on Wednesday.

Allessie is a Senior+ and joined the Nittany Lions in her Junior year. Allessie previously played for Ohio State for two seasons.

This season Allessie started 16 games, scoring 21 points (8 goals, 5 assists). Allessie has received Big Ten First Team honors every season of her career, being named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year her sophomore season at Ohio State in 2020 after a 35-point season.

Allessie played for Donegal High School where she became the national career record holder for single-season goals (124), career goals (351) and career points (838). As a sophomore in 2016 with the Indians, Allessie led the nation in goals with 76. As a junior in 2017 Allessie was the National high school scoring champion with 91 goals and the most assists in the nation with 38.

Allessie also became the youngest player to be named to the United States National Team in 2018. Allessie debuted in her first international contest on Jan. 27 that year against Chile. In 2019, she played in the Pan Am games with the United States.

Allessie and the Nittany Lions finished the season 9-7, 4-4 Big Ten and are facing Ohio State, Allessie’s old school, today in Ann Arbor, Michigan for the first round of the Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament.