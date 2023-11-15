(WHTM) – The annual Mr. Pennsylvania Football award nominations are now open.

The awards honor the best high school football players in the Keystone State. There is a Small School Award for the best football player from 1A-3A schools and a Big School Award for a player from 4A-6A.

Past winners from the 4A-6A category include Nicholas Singleton from Governor Mifflin in 2021 and Stone Saunders from Bishop McDevitt High School in 2022.

The timeline for the Mr. PA Football awards is as follows:

Nov. 15 – Nominations open

Dec. 8 – Nominations Round 1

Dec. 15 – Nominations Round 2

Dec. 22 – Nominations Round 3

Jan. 4 – Nominations close

Jan. 5 – Fabulous Fifty open

Jan. 15 – Fabulous Fifty close

Jan. 16 – Tremendous Twenty-Five open

Jan. 29 – Tremendous Twenty-Five close

Jan. 30 – Terrific Ten open

Feb. 9 – Terrific Ten close

Feb. 10 – Finalists open

Feb. 20 – Finalists close

Feb. 21 – Winners open

March 1 – Winners close

The winner Mr. PA Football awards will be announced on March 9, 2024.

The Mr. PA Football Selection Committee, which is made up of media members and coaches, will choose the players nominated for Mr. PA Football. From there, 75 players will be nominated for each round for a total of 300 nominees chosen by the Jan. 4 deadline.

The players will then be voted on by fans, sports journalists, and coaches from across Pennsylvania who will make up 1/3 of the vote. Fans will be able to start voting on Jan. 5, 2024. The Director of the Mr. PA Football Selection Committee Wayde Marsico will oversee the selection process.

New this year there will be a separate category for the Mr. PA Football Lineman Awards. This will be comprised of the nominations for Mr. PA Football.