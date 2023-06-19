LONG POND, Pa. (WHTM) – NASCAR is returning to the Tricky Triangle at the Pocono Raceway on July 21-July 23.

There will be four races throughout the weekend, culminating in the Pocono 400 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. as part of the NASCAR Cup Series Race.

The ARCA Menards Series Race will kick off the weekend on Friday. The CRC Brakleen 150 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at 12 p.m. and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at 5:30 p.m. will take place on Saturday.

There will be special driver appearances for Q&A sessions and opportunities for autographs from stars like Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Kyle Busch.

Live musical performances for all ticket holders and camping guests will also take place featuring artists such as South Penn Dixie and Burn The Jukebox.

Other fan activities will take place throughout the weekend including a 70s-themed campsite decorating contest, a kids zone hosted by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, the Pocono Raceway Fan Welcome Center, and a free carnival.

abc27 sports will keep you updated on the event and the NASCAR Cup standings as it gets closer to race day.