National Team gymnast Addison Fatta commits to Oklahoma, Lancaster native says “it feels like home”

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s Addison Fatta committed to the University of Oklahoma on Thursday morning. The Class of 2023 high school student competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials this past summer.

In front of her teammates at her family’s gym, Fatta ran through a banner saying “My future will be at…” Fellow gymnasts shot confetti poppers of Crimson paper as the 16-year-old ran onto the competition floor in a Sooners shirt with an OU banner of her own.

Lancaster’s Addison Fatta picks Oklahoma to continue her gymnastics career in college @OU_WGymnastics pic.twitter.com/yh55YoRyPu — Allie Berube (@allieberube) November 18, 2021

“I am so excited,” Fatta said after making her announcement. “It has been a long couple of months. I enjoyed every single school I went to, but I really knew that Oklahoma was my school as soon as I stepped on campus.”

Fatta ultimately narrowed her list down to five schools, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, and Oklahoma. She took official visits to each, but ultimately decided the Sooners fit her personality and her goals the best.

“I loved the facility; I loved the coaches,” Fatta said of the Sooners Women’s Gymnastic program. “It was country-like, the facility and the campus, and that’s where I grew up. My house is kind of in the middle of no where, so I just knew that it felt like home when I was there.”

The four time NCAA champions most recently took home the national title in 2019.

Addison burst onto the scene this past summer when her National Championship performance earned her a spot at the U.S. Olympic Trials. She was one of the youngest competitors invited, and finished 11th.

“It has been crazy,” Fatta reminisced on the last year. “I will never forget the day that I found out I made trials. I got off the podium and my parents came running. It still gives me chills to this day.”

The daughter of two gymnasts, Fatta began her gymnastics career as soon as she could walk. Her parents, Tony and Jen, own Prestige Gymnastics in Lancaster and have coached the national team gymnast since day one.

“I think it was hard for them [to see me commit] because they’ve been my coaches for my whole life and just to see me go off [will be hard],” Fatta said. “I do think they’re very excited for me, but they are sad at the same time.”

Opened in 1992, her family’s national training center has sent over 50 gymnasts to Division I schools over the years. In the rafters of the gym hang banners of each of the athletes who have gone on to compete in college. In a few years, Addison’s banner will be added for her younger teammates to look up to.

“I hope that they’re proud of me, I know they’re proud of me,” Fatta said of the younger girls in the gym. “I think they’re going to be really sad when I leave though.”

Although Addison will graduate high school in 2023, she may defer her enrollment at Oklahoma to pursue a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“I still want to keep my mindset on World’s and the Olympics,” Fatta said of looking towards the future. “Then [I will] really think about college when it’s my time to go. I still have a couple more years.”

Fatta is fully healthy after rehabbing an injury this fall, and will now turn her attention towards training for the USA Gymnastics Championships in June 2022.