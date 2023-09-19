HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators season has ended following the cancelation of their game against Bowie on Sunday, but it concluded on a high note with outfielder James Wood earning the Eastern League Player of the Week title.

Last week, Wood hit .450 and recorded a home run, 6 RBIs and two doubles.

This season Wood played in 87 games with Harrisburg with 80 hits and 48 runs. The Rockville, Maryland native accumulated 18 home runs, 18 triples and 19 doubles. Wood had a total of 55 RBI.

During his time with the Senators this season Wood posted a .248 batting average with a .334 OBP.

The Washington Nationals No. 2 prospect was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in round two of the 2021 MLB Draft as the 62nd overall pick. The 6’6″, 240-pound outfielder was promoted to Harrisburg from high Class A Wilmington on May 28.

Harrisburg finished the second half of the Eastern League season in last place in the Southwest with a 28-40 record. The Senators were 20-12 in FNB Field this season.