Nationals Opening Day postponed, will not be made up Friday

Nationals Opening Day has been postponed due to COVID-19 within the organization. The Nationals were set to host the Mets on April 1.

The game has been postponed because of ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization. An unidentified player tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Now five members of the Nats organization, including four players, are in COVID-19 protocol and are isolating at their D.C.-area homes.

The Nationals had zero positive cases of COVID-19 during spring training.

Out of an abundance of caution, the game will not be made up on Friday. The Nationals and Mets are scheduled to play games on both Saturday and Sunday. It is unclear if those games will be affected.