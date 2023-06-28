SEATTLE, Wash. (WHTM) – James Wood of the Harrisburg Senators will play in the 2023 All-Star Futures Game on July 8 at 7 p.m. at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Wood is the No. 1 Nationals prospect and is the No. 5 overall prospect in Major League Baseball.

The outfielder joined the Senators on May 28 and has played 24 games with the team. With Harrisburg, Wood has registered four home runs, one triple and six doubles. Wood has accumulated 16 RBI with a batting average of .236.

Throughout his MiLB tenure after being drafted by the San Diego Padres 62nd overall, Wood has had 27 home runs, 136 RBI, 134 runs and 188 hits.

The Rockville, Maryland native joins the other National League Team outfielders selected for the game including Jackson Chourio (MIL), Justin Crawford (PHI), Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHI), Yanquiel Fernandez (COL) and Victor Scott II.

The game will run seven innings between the National League and the American League. It will be aired on Peacock and SiriusXM.