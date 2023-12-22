CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Esports training facility, Valhallan, has opened a franchise location in Camp Hill where they will help train the youth of Central Pa. how to be professional gamers.

“Our facility and our business model is focused on education first,” said Andrew Aultman, franchise owner and arena director. “Our goal is to make sure that we are helping kids take advantage of new opportunities that have come about in the last 10 years.”

Valhallan’s Camp Hill location has 26 gaming stations plus one console attached to a large TV where they will teach children and teens how to play Fortnight, Overwatch, Apex Legends, Valorant, and Rocket League. These are the primary games that collegiate Esports teams are seeking players for.

“(To get) the opportunity to play at the collegiate level, you have to be elite,” said Jennifer Metz, Ph.D., an associate professor of Esport Management, Production and Performance at Harrisburg University. “It is every bit as competitive in many ways (as traditional sports). This is a chance for youngsters to get better at skills, to refine their teaching (and) refine their personal skills.”

Metz appreciates that Valhallan will be teaching kids not just how to play these games, but giving them the skills they need to critically think and problem-solve on their own.

“If you can incorporate teaching into video games, as far as they know they’re just playing games,” Aultman said. “They don’t realize that they’re learning these things.”

These skills along with teamwork and gaining friendships are largely why parents sign their children up for youth sports. However, not all kids are interested in or able to play physical sports.

Because Esports is still fairly new many parents don’t know what to do for a child who is interested in Esports casually or who wants to pursue a career in it.

“Every time we build in sort of a structure it signals to parents ‘Okay, so just like I put my child in peewee soccer, I can now put them in this training facility and they’re going to get a lot of those same (benefits)’,” Metz said.

Parents in Central Pennsylvania can now turn to places like Valhallan to help support their Esports-centered child. These kids now have a home that is going to help them grow as individuals and as future professionals.

“It’s kids that certainly deserve the same opportunities as every other kid, but they just haven’t had a way to receive those same lessons,” Aultman said.

Harrisburg University has been at the forefront of the Esports scene, especially its Esports team the HU Storm, which has earned over 50 collegiate championships. They also offer an Esports Management degree to give these players a way to make a career out of gaming.

Three students from Harrisburg University are currently working for Valhallan as coaches. The freshman, junior and senior are helping develop curricula to teach future Esports players gaming and life skills.

“We’re creating outstanding representatives of the Esports community and they are now going and sharing their knowledge with the next generation and it’s really exciting,” Metz said.

The Valhallan training program offers three levels of membership; a basic program for younger kids that is less structured and more self-led and two other levels that are focused on specific curriculum for specific games. The kids train one day a week for two hours with the first hour focusing on training and the second on competition.

“We want to train them the right way,” Aultman said. “There’s nothing wrong with playing games, but everything needs to be in moderation.”

Although there is the Pennsylvania Scholastic Esports League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association with some teams at the middle and high school level, these programs do not exist in every district. Valhallan is now able to fill that gap for kids to pursue their Esports dreams.

“I hear a lot of people saying Esports is dying and nothing could be further from the truth,” Aultman said.