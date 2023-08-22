MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) announced Monday that the 2024 PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic will be held at Cumberland Valley High School on Memorial Day weekend.

“We have been given an opportunity to move the games to Cumberland Valley High School, where the PIAA is now successfully hosting the State Championship Football Games,” said Garry Cathell, Executive Director of the PSFCA Big 33. “We are excited and look forward to creating more opportunities to engage young sports fans, veterans and military, buddy families, host families, alumni, and beyond.”

The 2024 Big 33 events will start on Wednesday, May 22 and wrap up with the 67th Big 33 Football Classic on Sunday, May 26. Football players and cheerleaders from Pennsylvania and Maryland will use Cumberland Valley High School as their practice grounds for the event ahead of the PSFCA East West all-star football games on May 19 at Chapman Field.

“We are honored to open up our first-class sports facilities to Big 33 all-stars, cheerleaders, buddies, coaches and participants for this esteemed Memorial Day event and Football Classic,” said Michael Willis, Director of Finance and Operations at CVSD. “We are thrilled to host and partner on this year’s Big 33 Football Classic and will work to promote this special experience with all our area families and businesses and beyond.”

Other events slated for the weekend include Big 33 Buddy Day, Big 33 Pep Rally, Big 33 Recognition Program, Big 33 Fan Fest, military participation and family-friendly activities.

The Big 33 Buddy Day is a highlight of the event which allows individuals who have special needs to connect with sports through interactions with the football players and cheerleaders. Lots of these relationships built continue beyond the Big 33 weekend.

The Big 33 event has produced many alumni who have gone on to have successful NFL careers including Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, Jim Kelly, Ricky Waters, Ben Roethlisberger, Kyle Brady, Miles Sanders, Jordan Hill and Damar Hamlin.

For updates on this event visit the Big 33 website.