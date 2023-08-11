NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – The New Oxford Colonials are set to start their season on Aug. 26 against the Bermudian Springs.
New Oxford finished last season 8-3 overall with a perfect 6-0 conference record in Division II of the York-Adams league, finishing first in their league standings.
They have a historic season ahead of them as they are entering their 50th season. Their opening game has been tabbed as their 50th Anniversary Game. There will be a pregame celebration and tailgate for the occasion.
Head coach Jason Warner will be at the helm of the Colonials.
Their full 2023-24 season schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 26
|Bermudian Springs
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|Gettysburg
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|South Western
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|Dover*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|at York Suburban*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|Susquehannock*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|at Kennard-Dale*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at West York Area*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|at Fort Hill
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|Eastern York*
|7 p.m.
Players to watch:
- Idriz Ahmetovic, QB/DB, senior
- Micah Smith, OL/DL, senior
- Brennan Holmes, WR, senior
- Jarret Bitzer, RB/LB, senior
- Kylan Lamke, OL, senior
New Oxford will try to replicate their conference performance from last season in the 2023-24 campaign.