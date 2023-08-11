NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – The New Oxford Colonials are set to start their season on Aug. 26 against the Bermudian Springs.

New Oxford finished last season 8-3 overall with a perfect 6-0 conference record in Division II of the York-Adams league, finishing first in their league standings.

They have a historic season ahead of them as they are entering their 50th season. Their opening game has been tabbed as their 50th Anniversary Game. There will be a pregame celebration and tailgate for the occasion.

Head coach Jason Warner will be at the helm of the Colonials.

Their full 2023-24 season schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 26Bermudian Springs7 p.m.
Sept. 1Gettysburg7 p.m.
Sept. 8South Western7 p.m.
Sept. 15Dover*7 p.m.
Sept. 22at York Suburban*7 p.m.
Sept. 29Susquehannock*7 p.m.
Oct. 6at Kennard-Dale*7 p.m.
Oct. 13at West York Area*7 p.m.
Oct. 20at Fort Hill7 p.m.
Oct. 27Eastern York*7 p.m.
*Conference game

Players to watch:

  • Idriz Ahmetovic, QB/DB, senior
  • Micah Smith, OL/DL, senior
  • Brennan Holmes, WR, senior
  • Jarret Bitzer, RB/LB, senior
  • Kylan Lamke, OL, senior

New Oxford will try to replicate their conference performance from last season in the 2023-24 campaign.