NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – The New Oxford Colonials are set to start their season on Aug. 26 against the Bermudian Springs.

New Oxford finished last season 8-3 overall with a perfect 6-0 conference record in Division II of the York-Adams league, finishing first in their league standings.

They have a historic season ahead of them as they are entering their 50th season. Their opening game has been tabbed as their 50th Anniversary Game. There will be a pregame celebration and tailgate for the occasion.

Head coach Jason Warner will be at the helm of the Colonials.

Their full 2023-24 season schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 26 Bermudian Springs 7 p.m. Sept. 1 Gettysburg 7 p.m. Sept. 8 South Western 7 p.m. Sept. 15 Dover* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at York Suburban* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 Susquehannock* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Kennard-Dale* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at West York Area* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Fort Hill 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Eastern York* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Players to watch:

Idriz Ahmetovic, QB/DB, senior

Micah Smith, OL/DL, senior

Brennan Holmes, WR, senior

Jarret Bitzer, RB/LB, senior

Kylan Lamke, OL, senior

New Oxford will try to replicate their conference performance from last season in the 2023-24 campaign.