Newly hired York Revolution owners bring diversity to the business

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Being a “minority” owner of a sports team can mean two different things. And the newest co-owners of the York Revolution this Juneteenth Eve bring together both sides of the definition.

The York Revolution has a newly enlarged ownership group, including a group that collectively owns less than half of the team. Hence why they’re called “minority,” or part-time owners.

But two of those new owners are Anthony Moore and Fred Walker, two local African-American business owners who are the first minorities to have ownership of the York Revolution.

Both say the return on this investment is more than just financial.

“To be able to achieve minority ownership in an actual sports team, we think sends a good message to people and gives them something to inspire to,” Walker and Moore said. “And we want to open the doors for other people and bring other minorities along to have ownership and have stake in a community.”

Walker and Moore say this was not among their toughest business decisions. In fact, they say they jumped at this new opportunity.