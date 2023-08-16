NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – The Newport Buffaloes will begin their season on Aug. 25 at home against Camp Hill.

Newport was only able to win two games last season, finishing 2-8 overall and 2-4 in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference.

Head Coach Todd Rothermel will be at the helm of the Buffaloes.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 Camp Hill 7 p.m. Sept. 1 West Perry 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Big Spring 7 p.m. Sept. 15 Juniata* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Upper Dauphin Area* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 Line Mountain* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Susquenita* 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Steel High 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Halifax* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at James Buchanan* 7 p.m. *Conference game

The 2020-21 season was the last time Newport boasted a winning record, going 4-2 overall and 3-1 in its conference. The Buffaloes will be looking to achieve a winning record this season and leave the last two years’ performances in the past.