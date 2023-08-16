NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – The Newport Buffaloes will begin their season on Aug. 25 at home against Camp Hill.

Newport was only able to win two games last season, finishing 2-8 overall and 2-4 in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference.

Head Coach Todd Rothermel will be at the helm of the Buffaloes.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25Camp Hill7 p.m.
Sept. 1West Perry7 p.m.
Sept. 8at Big Spring7 p.m.
Sept. 15Juniata*7 p.m.
Sept. 22at Upper Dauphin Area*7 p.m.
Sept. 29Line Mountain*7 p.m.
Oct. 6at Susquenita*7 p.m.
Oct. 12at Steel High7 p.m.
Oct. 20Halifax*7 p.m.
Oct. 27at James Buchanan*7 p.m.
*Conference game

The 2020-21 season was the last time Newport boasted a winning record, going 4-2 overall and 3-1 in its conference. The Buffaloes will be looking to achieve a winning record this season and leave the last two years’ performances in the past.