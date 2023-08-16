NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – The Newport Buffaloes will begin their season on Aug. 25 at home against Camp Hill.
Newport was only able to win two games last season, finishing 2-8 overall and 2-4 in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference.
Head Coach Todd Rothermel will be at the helm of the Buffaloes.
Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|Camp Hill
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|West Perry
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|at Big Spring
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|Juniata*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|at Upper Dauphin Area*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|Line Mountain*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|at Susquenita*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 12
|at Steel High
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Halifax*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|at James Buchanan*
|7 p.m.
The 2020-21 season was the last time Newport boasted a winning record, going 4-2 overall and 3-1 in its conference. The Buffaloes will be looking to achieve a winning record this season and leave the last two years’ performances in the past.