LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Newport Softball captured its first-ever District III Class 2A championship, 8-5 over Brandywine Heights.

The title game, played at Millersville University, was back and forth until the Buffaloes scored four runs in the fifth inning.

Newport got on the board first in the first inning. Brandywine struck in the second scoring three runs to take the lead.

Newport’s offense woke up to score two runs to tie things up at 3.

Brandywine’s last lead of the game came in the fourth inning, when the Bullets jumped ahead 5-3. It was all Newport from there, scoring four runs in the fifth.

Newport now moves on to the PIAA State Softball Championship which begins Monday, June 5.