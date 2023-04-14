LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and with the combine and pro days complete, prospects have to just sit back and hope to hear their name called on draft night.

Cedar Crest graduate Chad Ryland is keeping busy though. The Eastern Michigan to Marlyand kicker spent his Friday volunteering with the Lebanon County Christian Ministries stocking their local food bank in his hometown with the help of Duke’s Mayo. Ryland stressed the importance of finding a way to give back

“They were happy to have the help, and that’s the big thing,” Ryland said. “Anyone that has the free moment in Lebanon County and is willing to give some time that’s one of the best ways to do it because it directly impacts the community.”

“I’ll tell you what they’re putting me through the ringer, I’m moving pretty good, but that’s what I said,” Ryland said. “I’m here, put me to work, let’s rock and roll. We’ve been going since 9 a.m. sharp and we’re going strong.”

Many mock drafts have Ryland going in the seventh round. The standout kicker should get a shot at making a roster this fall.