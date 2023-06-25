READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Nick Singleton exploded onto the scene as a freshman for Penn State last season, immediately becoming a dangerous weapon out of the backfield. Now he’s using his newfound stardom to give back.

Singleton held a youth football camp Sunday afternoon in reading for kids ages eight to 13. He stressed the importance of returning to the community that helped raise him and mentoring the next generation.

“I mean that means a lot just giving back to the community,” Singleton said. “I’ve been in the same footsteps as those little kids, looking up to the players that are doing good so it just means a lot to me.”

He even thought he may have seen a few potential future Nittany Lions.

“A couple kids, a couple kids are fast, a couple kids that can throw the ball, catch the ball,” Singleton said. “They have some bright futures just always keep working, sending a message.”

He also spoke about what he hopes to bring to the table in year two.

“Just obviously my work ethic, being in the same system my second year, knowing more stuff, not being like last year where everything is new, Singleton said. “Now I know what to expect.”

“Especially with Kaytron we’re just working this whole summer, trying to get better every day,” Singleton said. “Film, running the ball, catching, blocking, all that type of stuff. Because you know, I don’t think I’m perfect. No one’s really perfect in this world, so there’s a lot of stuff I can do.”