SYDNEY, Australia (WHTM) – The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup got underway at 3 a.m. this morning and five Penn State alumnae will be competing in the premiere tournament.

“Having five women representing five different nations in the 2023 Women’s World Cup is truly exciting, and a testament to the type of athletes that we are cultivating here at Penn State,” said Penn State women’s soccer coach Erica Dambach.

Former Lions Alyssa Naeher of the United States, Roky Rodriguez of Costa Rica, Marissa Sheva of Ireland, Olivia Smith of Canada and Laura Freigang of Germany will all take the field in this year’s World Cup.

For Sheva, Freigang and Smith this will be their first time competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Sheva is a Pennsylvania native from Sellersville and this will be her fifth international appearance representing Ireland. Sheva holds dual citizenship in the United States and Ireland and joined the senior women’s national team in February. Her first two starts were against Team USA during friendly matches earlier in 2023.

Sheva mas a member of the 2015 National Championship team at Penn State. The Pennsylvania native posted 13 goals across four years with the Lions.

Sheva began her National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) career with Utah Royals FC, but later moved to the Washington Spirit, where she started in three matches and played 286 minutes in 2022.

Freigang was called up to the German Women’s National Team senior roster in 2020 and made her debut against Norway on March 7. In total, Freigang has 12 goals in 20 international matches.

Freigang’s international career highlight was a hat trick during World Cup qualification against Bulgaria.

Freigang played for Penn State for two years, joining the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2016. Freigang chose to forfeit her eligibility o start her professional journey with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Smith is a Canadian Women’s National Team legend, becoming the youngest in the federation’s history to have an international cap at 15 years old in 2019. The now 18-year-old is the youngest on the Canadian senior team and the youngest Lion to be representing Penn State in this year’s World Cup.

The Whitby, Ontario native only spent one season in State College, playing in 16 matches for 334 minutes and putting up one goal and one assist.

Rodriguez will be entering her second FIFA Women’s World Cup after appearing in the 2015 competition. Then, the women’s college soccer legend scored a goal for Costa Rica, the nation’s first-ever goal at the event, in the group stage against Spain.

With Penn State, Rodriguez led the team to their first NCAA Championship in 2015., earning herself the MAC Herman Trophy. This was only the second time a Nittany Lion was awarded the trophy in the school’s history.

The San Jose, Costa Rica native went No. 2 overall in the 2016 NWSL Draft, spending her first four seasons with Sky Blue FC. Now, she has played the previous four seasons with Portland Thorns FC, the reigning NWSL Champions.

Naeher is the most seasoned World Cup veteran of the Nittany Lions competing this year. This will be the Seymour, Connecticut natives third FIFA Women’s World Cup. Naeher played for Team USA in 2015 and 2019 and holds two World Cup championships.

Naeher also owns a bronze medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Currently, Naeher played for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL.

With the blue and white, the goalkeeper earned multiple All-America honors and was a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy.

“I wish all five of them the best of luck as they compete on the game’s biggest stage,” Dambach said.

Today, Australia defeated Sheva and Team Ireland in the 6 a.m. matchup. Tonight at 10:30 p.m. Smith will make her World Cup Debut with Canada against Nigeria.

The reigning champions the United States and Naeher start play on Friday at 9 p.m. against Vietnam. At 3:30 a.m. Rodriguez and Costa Rica begin play against Spain.

Freigang and the second-ranked Germany play at 4:30 a.m. against Morocco on Monday.

The knockout round begins Aug. 5 with the final scheduled for Aug. 20.