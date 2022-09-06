(WHTM) — Following thrilling win in the Backyard Brawl, Pitt football remains at No. 17 in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll. Pitt was ranked No. 17 headed into the season in the Preseason AP Poll.

Pitt rose from No. 16 to No. 14 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which is voted on by a panel of 66 head coaches.

The ACC ranked five teams in the Top-25; two teams in the AP Top-25 are higher than Pitt: Clemson (5, down from 4), Miami (15, up from 16). NC State (18, down from 13) and Wake Forest (23, down from 22) are also ranked in the Top 25.

Pitt (1-0) turns its attention to No. 24 Tennessee on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 p.m. inside Acrisure Stadium.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.