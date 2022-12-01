LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — When it comes to postseason play, you can always count on the Hempfield boys basketball team being a team capable of making a deep run.

The Black Knights have made more than 40 appearances in districts tournament and most recently have made it to the last two Lancaster-Lebanon League championship games, but have lost the both.

Hempfield is returning a good core of their team from last year’s run and has the experience to win an LL title this year.

“It would mean the world to me. Everyone on the team to deserve it. We all work hard and two years in a row losing the (Lancaster-Lebanon) League championship two years in a row. I think we deserve it more than anyone else,” said Miguel Pena, a Hempfield senior point guard.

“Losing, like Miguel said, the past two years by a total of four points both years were just heart breaking,” said senior forward Michael Hester. “So a lot of people have told us that they have us circled on their schedule and I would have us circled too.”

Hempfield’s first game is circled on their schedule as they take on Lampeter-Strasburg on the road Wednesday night. The Black Knights lost to the Pioneers in last year’s LL championship game 50-47 on a last second shot.