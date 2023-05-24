Baseball close up low angle with bat on grass field and black background

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators announced on Monday via Facebook that nominations are open for the 2023 Home Field Makeover.

The Senators have partnered with First National Bank and Black Landscape to donate $10,000 worth of materials and services to renovate a local little league field. Individuals can nominate a field through a form on the Senators’ website and provide information regarding issues with the field.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Submissions are open until June 30 at 11:59 pm EDT.

Last year was the first time the Senators offered this program and the Susquehanna Township Baseball Association received the upgrade. The decision was made based on needs and how much the team believed they could help.