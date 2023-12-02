ALTOONA, P.a. (WHTM) — A 21-point second half deficit to Manheim Township was doable for Harrisburg in the 6A district championship, but an 18-point second half deficit to North Allegheny proved to be too much.

The Cougars scratched and clawed the best they could against the Pittsburgh-area power, but the Tigers were too much for Harrisburg as the Cougars fell short 24-12 in their quest for their second straight 6A state championship appearance.

“I’m extremely proud of my guys,” head coach Calvin Everett said. “We didn’t quit, we fought until the very end, and at the end of the day that’s all you can ask.”

“They’re tough, they’re fighters, they’re resilient,” Everett said. “And it was indicative of today. They didn’t give up, they just kept fighting.”

The Cougars finish their 2023 season 12-2 overall as District III 6A champions.