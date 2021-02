BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHTM) -- The Hershey Bears picked up their second win of the season on Wednesday night, thanks to a go-ahead goal from Damien Riat midway through the third period.

Riat's goal was his first in the AHL, and it pushed Hershey to a 2-0-2-0 start to the year. The Bears have earned points in each of their first four outings.