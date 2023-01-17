DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern boys basketball team narrowly edged out Palmyra 43-40 at home on Monday night.

Tied 37-37 with just over a minute left to play, Ryan Wagner found Gavin Moyer on an inbounds pass for an easy layup to give the Polar Bears the lead. They were able to ice the game from the line from there on out.

Wagner led the way for Northern with 13 points while Moyer added 11 of his own in the win.

Hank Roesch paced the Cougars with a game-high 15 points, while Alex Dorta scored 11.