MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern won the school’s first-ever softball PIAA District III Class 5A Title, 4-0 over Mechanicsburg.

The title game was scoreless until the top of the second inning when freshman Sabrina Paulin launched the ball over the left field fence. The two RBI homerun opened the scoring for the Polar Bears.

Northern goes on to score two more runs while holding Mechanicsburg scoreless for Northern’s first-ever District III Title in softball.

“It’s awesome,” said Northern Head Coach Emily Quatrale. “This group has gone through it this year, but they put in the work. They rallied at the right time, and I’m so proud of them. This is awesome for them.”

Northern moves on to the PIAA State Softball Tournament which begins Monday, June 5.