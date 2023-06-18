STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many people expected Northern to be playing on the last day of the high school softball season.

The Polar Bears were picked just fifth in the conference, but a combination of senior leadership and young talent guided them to the 5A state championship game Saturday, and that combo shined when it mattered most.

With sophomore Samantha Magee in scoring position, freshman Sabrina Paulin sent her home with a RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off for a 3-2 Northern state championship win. Magee shook off a pair of solo home runs from Shaler to stay in the game and keep the Bears alive, while senior Jessica Li’s two-run infield single combined with some miscommunication from the Titans allowed Northern to stay in the game before Paulin sent them home with the trophy.

“From the beginning we knew what we had, I don’t think a lot of other people did,” Northern head coach Emily Quatrale said. “We had a lot of young talent.”

“As you can see three freshmen in the lineup, a couple sophomores, and then the seniors on the team are big leaders and just getting the team together we just tried to tell them you all are individually good you just got to start playing together,” Quatrale said.

“That’s what they did this postseason and just rallied together and had fun with it and battled and now we’re state champs.”

With the young talent returning for the Polar Bears next season, there’s no reason a return trip couldn’t be in store.