Liv Goretski of Northern York with her team after earning her 200th point

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Senior forward Liv Goretski on the Northern York Girls Soccer team scored her 200th point in yesterday’s 11-0 Northern win over Big Spring.

Goretski is on her way to breaking the Northern girls’ soccer program record for most goals. Goretski currently sits at 86 goals.

Last season, Goretski was named the 2022 All-Sentinel Player of the Year and is continuing to make an impact on the 5-0 Polar Bears in 2023.

Following her graduation from Northern York, Goretski will attend Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina to continue her soccer career with the Chanticleers.

Liv Goretski of Northern York with her team after earning her 200th point

Northern York will have its first home game of the season tomorrow against Greencastle at 6:30 p.m.