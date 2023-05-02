GETTYSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The most dominant college program to root for in Central Pennsylvania is, of course, Penn State. But in Gettysburg, things are a little different.

The borough has a giant Notre Dame following. And on Tuesday night the Notre Dame Club of Gettysburg gathered at the Aspire Hotel to meet the biggest name in the Fighting Irish athletic program, head football coach Marcus Freeman.

Freeman held a meet and greet and speaking engagement with the club. And for as excited as they were to meet him, Freeman was just as excited to visit a historic town.

“This place is a place you’ve heard about through school and throughout history. And I really want at some point to spend some time in this wonderful place,” said Freeman.

But history aside, he and his staff know just how passionate the Notre Dame fanbase is in Gettysburg.

“We prioritize some of these speaking engagements with how powerful the Notre Dame Club is. So for me to come here on my very first opportunity, it speaks volumes of this Notre Dame Club in Gettysburg and I’m excited to be here,” Freeman said.

Freeman spent the time talking to the club about his family, the culture he’s building in South Bend, and the one time he was star-struck meeting actress Angelina Jolie.

He also said he wants Notre Dame to focus on recruiting more in Pennsylvania too.

“We are always looking for the best players in the country and we know the football that Pennsylvania produces. It’s also a good wrestling state so we know all about the wrestling here and in Pennsylvania too,” said Freeman.

Notre Dame currently has five Pennsylvania players on their current football roster.

Freeman is heading into his second full season with Notre Dame. He was named the head coach in December of 2021, right before the Fighting Irish faced Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

He then led ND to a 9-4 record in 2022, defeating South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

Freeman is the fourth Fighting Irish head coach across all their sports to visit the Notre Dame Club in Gettysburg.