One Man Not Forgotten: Big Spring’s J.T. Kuhn

It’s senior night at Big Spring.

Each player locking arms with loved ones. All taking in a moment four years in the making.

That is except for one.

Jenn and Toby Kuhn stand together gripping each other’s hand tightly. This would have been their son J.T.’s moment.

But while the team is one man down, they remember one man not forgotten.

Johnathan Kuhn, otherwise known as J.T. first picked up a basketball when he was 5 years old.

“He was always a much taller kid than everyone else,” says Toby Kuhn.

With age came an unrelenting work ethic.

“Jonathan would have Toby run drills and this poor guy needed so much Tylenol afterwards. But they would run drills for two, three hours straight – nonstop. I would come home from work and what I would see driving up the hill is there he is. Regardless of the temperature, there he is running the drills,” says Jenn Kuhn.

“Out of all of his qualities, none came close the compassion he showed to others. Ever so evident in when he was in his mother’s classroom.

“He’d go into the elementary school and sit at the lunch table with the kid who was sitting by himself because he knew what that felt like. I’ll never forget one of the kids was so excited and didn’t realize that I was his mom standing right there and he said ‘the big guy said that he’s my friend and it just…this child was so lit up because the big guy said he was my friend’ and that’s what Jonathan was. He did that. It didn’t matter who you were,” says Jenn Kuhn.

J.T. transferred from Carlisle to Big Spring his sophomore year.

When out of nowhere, tragedy struck.

“February 21st was the last game and Thursday, February 28th is when I walked upstairs and found him unresponsive.”

Jonathan suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition called Hypertrophic cardiomyothopy (HCM).

He was just 16 years old.

“The little ones when he passed away, I would get cards through school mail of pictures that the little ones had drawn of him. I would get messages that the screensavers that some of the elementary school kids had were of him. The love that, still today, messages will come through. Just support, just ‘hey we’re thinking about you,” says Jenn Kuhn.

That love and support was on full display on senior night.

It was encapsulated in a moment at tip-off when the Bulldogs elected to start the game with only four players.

This leaving an empty spot at center court where J.T. would be.

“I think we knew how much it meant to him when he had his teammates behind him. If he could do that for someone else man, he was on top of the world. I think he wanted to be a difference maker like that,” says Toby Kuhn.

As time goes on, memories tend to fade.

That’s why give ourselves subtle reminders.

In the Kuhn’s case, it’s a house full of photos.

It’s his favorite bible verse tattooed on their forearm.

Their hand print tattooed on the place it always laid.

The memories are there, endless as a loop symbolized in his number zero.

It is this way so he’ll never be forgotten.