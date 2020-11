HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the loss of a dear friend of ABC27, longtime Sports Director Gregg Mace.

Gregg worked as a sports anchor for over 40 years in Harrisburg and his ‘local celebrity’ persona has been honored in many ways over the last 365 days.

Members of the ABC27 team recounted their memories of Gregg and what it’s been like at the studio for the past year.