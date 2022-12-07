Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — Steel-high is back in the state championship game after exorcising some demons from last year.

The Rollers knocked off Canton Friday night, the team that knocked Steel-High out of the 2021 state playoffs. While the Roller offense has rightfully received heaps of praise, some timely turnovers from an opportunistic defense has been another key to the rollers title game run.

“Our D-Line, we get a lot of penetration… that helps the secondary get picks or deflected passes,” sophomore defensive back Nazier Fuller said. “Our secondary, D-Q [Daquan McCraw], Bamm [Appleby], we just fly around and get the ball.”

“If you try to double team one person we’ve got another person,” defensive lineman Andrew Erby Jr. said. “We got a lot of guys in the back end just coming for the quarterback so we’re just good all around and we’re dangerous up front.”

“We just got to stick to our keys and make sure we’re doing our assignments and the things we practice all week and if we just do our jobs we’re going to get it done.”

The Rollers take on District Seven’s Union Thursday at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School for the 1A state title.