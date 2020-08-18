Pa. Athletic Oversight Committee to hold meeting today to discuss fall sports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Athletic Oversight Committee will hold a meeting today to discuss playing sports this fall.

They will hear testimony from the PIAA and school districts about their plan to make sure fall sports are played safely.

On Friday the PIAA board is set to meet to decide whether or not to follow the governor’s recommendations to cancel all school sports until 2021.

The meeting is at 11 a.m. in the Pa. Senate Chamber.

Fall sports timeline: Where the PIAA stands, events leading up to final high school decision

