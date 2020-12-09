Pa. Principals Association urges PIAA to postpone start of winter sports

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE — In this file photo from July 6, 2020, Pine-Richland High School quarterback Cole Spencer, right, and teammates stretch during their first practice of the season, at Richland Elementary in Pine-Richland Township near Warrendale, Pa. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) governing body for Pennsylvania interscholastic sports signaled again Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, that it’s seriously considering moving ahead with the fall season despite the governor’s recommendation that all youth athletics be canceled until 2021. (Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Pa. Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) sat down to discuss the future of winter sports for high schools, during the meeting the Pa. Principals Association sent the PIAA a letter, urging them to delay the start of winter sports.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss