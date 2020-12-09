Pa. Principals Association urges PIAA to postpone start of winter sports

Mid-Penn Conference athletic directors voted Wednesday morning to require winter sports athletes to wear masks at all times when practicing or competing. The new universal mask rules do not apply to swimmers when in the pool.

All 31 schools playing within the Mid-Penn for winter sports will be required to follow the universal mask rules. Athletic directors also approved the limitation of fans at all contests to fans from the home team school only. Teams will also be asked to reduce roster sizes for games in which they are the visiting team.