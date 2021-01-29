PA Speedweek announces 2021 schedule

Pennsylvania Speedweek is set for its 31st annual event releasing its schedule on Friday. The 10-night event begins on June 25 and runs through Sunday, July 4.

Speedweek will make two stops at Williams Grove, Port Royal and Lincoln Speedway. The event will make one-day stops at BAPS, Grandview, Hagerstown and Selinsgrove. This marks PA Sprint Speedweek’s first stop at BAPS Motor Speedway since 2006.

Full schedule

Friday, June 25 Williams Grove Saturday, June 26 Lincoln Speedway Sunday, June 27 BAPS Motor Speedway Monday, June 28 Lincoln Speedway Tuesday, June 29 Grandview Speedway Wednesday, June 30 Port Royal Thursday, July 1 Hagerstown Speedway Friday, July 2 Williams Grove Saturday, July 3 Port Royal Speedway Sunday, July 4 Selinsgrove Speedway

“The way the July 4th holiday falls in 2021, it set up a 10 race Speedweek, our first since 2018,” said Alan Kreitzer, a member of the PA Sprint Speedweek association. “Adding another $7,000 to win event to Speedweek continues our efforts to increase the attractiveness of the series to our great fans and the 410 sprint car teams.”

The 10 night’s of consecutive racing are seen as the marquee event in Central Pennsylvania Racing. Fred Rahmer, Greg Hodnett, Lance Dewease and Kyle Larson have all won the coveted title.