PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Anthony Macri started off Pennsylvania Speedweek with a bang, earning two wins this weekend.

Friday night’s race to start off Speedweek at Williams Grove Speedway was canceled due to rain, making Saturday’s race at Lincoln speedway the site of the first event.

Macri sped into the top for his 5th point series feature of the year to start his huge weekend. On Sunday at BAPS Motor Speedway, Macri earned another victory for back-to-back wins, putting him at the top of the Speedweek sprint car standings with 351 points.

The Lincoln Speedway results were as follows:

Position Car Number Driver 1 39M Anthony Macri 2 19 Brent Marks 3 48 Danny Dietrich 4 13 Justin Peck 5 8 Freddie Rahmer 6 1X Chad Trout 7 5W Lucas Wolfe 8 58 Tanner Thorson 9 2D Chase Dietz 10 45 Jeff Halligan 11 44 Dylan Norris 12 91 Kyle Reinhardt 13 75 Tyler Ross 14 23 Devon Borden 15 6 Ryan smith 16 5E Brandon Rahmer 17 39T Cameron Smith 18 11 TJ Stutts 19 33 Riley Emig 20 99M Kyle Moody 21 4 Zane Rudisill 22 55 Dallas Schott 23 11a Austin Bishop 24 69 Tim Glatfelter

The lap leaders were Dietrich and Macri, and Peck had the fastest time with 13.359. The heat winners were Tanner Thorson, Danny Dietrich, Macri, and Cameron Smith.

BAPS Motor Speedway results were as follows:

Position Car Number Driver 1 39M Anthony Macri 2 13 Justin Peck 3 58 Tanner Thorson 4 48 Danny Dietrich 5 69K Lance Dewease 6 91 Kyle Reinhardt 7 51 Freddie Rahmer 8 44 Dylan Norris 9 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 10 99M Kyle Moody 11 11 TJ Stutts 12 99 Skylar Gee 13 6 Ryan Smith 14 75 Tyler Ross 15 45 Jeff Halligan 16 39T Cameron Smith 17 8 Billy Dietrich 18 35 Austin Bishop 19 7 Trey Hivner 20 5W Lucas Wolfe 21 19 Brent Marks 22 23 Devon Broden 23 41 Logan Rumsey 24 19R Mark Smith

The lap leaders were Wolfe for laps 1-6 and Macri for laps 7-30. Thorson had the fastest time with 14.736 and the heat winners were Lance Dewease, Macri and Danny Dietrich.

The 2023 Red Robin PA Sprint Car Speedweek Points standings are as follows:

(position, name, points)

1. Anthony Macri, 351*

2. Justin Peck, 290*

3. Danny Dietrich, 274*

4. Tanner Thorson, 271*

5. Freddie Rahmer, 231*

6. Kyle Reinhardt, 208*

7. Dylan Norris, 198*

8. Brent Marks, 196*

9. Lucas Wolfe, 171*

10. Jeff Halligan, 149*

11. TJ Stutts, 142*

11. Tyler Ross, 142*

13. Chad Trout, 139*

14. Lance Dewease, 133

15. Ryan Smith, 132*

16. Cameron Smith, 119*

17. Kyle Moody, 117*

18. Devon Borden, 111*

19. Chase Dietz, 107

20. Troy Wagaman Jr, 106*

21. Skylar Gee, 83

22. Trey Hivner, 79*

23. Austin Bishop, 75*

24. Billy Dietrich, 52*

25. Brandon Rahmer, 47

26. Riley Emig, 43

27. Tim Glkatfelter, 40

28. Logan Rumsey, 25

29. Dallas Schott, 24

30. Mark Smith, 20

31. Brett Strickler, 12*

32. Zane Rudisill, 11

33. Aaron Bollinger, 10

34. Jordan Givler, 9

35. Tyler Esh, 8

36. Matt Campbell, 7

36. Chris Arnold, 7*

38. Tyler Reeser, 5

39. Eddie Lumbar, 4*

39. Glenndon Forsythe, 4

41. Steven Downs, 2

42. Alan Krimes, 1

42. Kyle Spence, 1

42. Jeff Miller, 1

42. Gordon Senft III, 1

42. Tyler Beard, 1

Pennsylvania Speedweek will be back in action tomorrow at Grandview Speedway. The event will continue Wednesday at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland, Thursday at Lincoln Speedway, Friday at Williams Grove Speedway, Saturday at Port Royal Speedway, Sunday at Selinsgrove Speedway and concludes next Monday at Port Royal Speedway.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

1. Freddie Rahmer, 750

2. Danny Dietrich, 729

3. Anthony Macri, 676

4. Devon Borden, 531

5. Kyle Moody, 354

6. Brent Marks, 351

7. Lance Dewease, 311

8 Dylan Norris, 294

9. Justin Peck, 288

10. Jeff Halligan, 273

11. Chase Dietz, 260

12. Kyle Reinhardt, 254

13. Dylan Cisney, 240

14. Tyler Ross, 235

15. Lucas Wolfe, 210

16. Troy Wagaman Jr, 199

17. TJ Stutts, 195

18. Mike Wagner, 188

19. Justin Whittall, 176

20. Brandon Rahmer, 173

21. Chad Trout, 164

22. Steve Buckwalter, 160

23. Zeb Wise, 144

24. Cameron Smith, 127

25. Billy Dietrich, 124