PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Anthony Macri started off Pennsylvania Speedweek with a bang, earning two wins this weekend.
Friday night’s race to start off Speedweek at Williams Grove Speedway was canceled due to rain, making Saturday’s race at Lincoln speedway the site of the first event.
Macri sped into the top for his 5th point series feature of the year to start his huge weekend. On Sunday at BAPS Motor Speedway, Macri earned another victory for back-to-back wins, putting him at the top of the Speedweek sprint car standings with 351 points.
The Lincoln Speedway results were as follows:
|Position
|Car Number
|Driver
|1
|39M
|Anthony Macri
|2
|19
|Brent Marks
|3
|48
|Danny Dietrich
|4
|13
|Justin Peck
|5
|8
|Freddie Rahmer
|6
|1X
|Chad Trout
|7
|5W
|Lucas Wolfe
|8
|58
|Tanner Thorson
|9
|2D
|Chase Dietz
|10
|45
|Jeff Halligan
|11
|44
|Dylan Norris
|12
|91
|Kyle Reinhardt
|13
|75
|Tyler Ross
|14
|23
|Devon Borden
|15
|6
|Ryan smith
|16
|5E
|Brandon Rahmer
|17
|39T
|Cameron Smith
|18
|11
|TJ Stutts
|19
|33
|Riley Emig
|20
|99M
|Kyle Moody
|21
|4
|Zane Rudisill
|22
|55
|Dallas Schott
|23
|11a
|Austin Bishop
|24
|69
|Tim Glatfelter
The lap leaders were Dietrich and Macri, and Peck had the fastest time with 13.359. The heat winners were Tanner Thorson, Danny Dietrich, Macri, and Cameron Smith.
BAPS Motor Speedway results were as follows:
|Position
|Car Number
|Driver
|1
|39M
|Anthony Macri
|2
|13
|Justin Peck
|3
|58
|Tanner Thorson
|4
|48
|Danny Dietrich
|5
|69K
|Lance Dewease
|6
|91
|Kyle Reinhardt
|7
|51
|Freddie Rahmer
|8
|44
|Dylan Norris
|9
|27
|Troy Wagaman Jr
|10
|99M
|Kyle Moody
|11
|11
|TJ Stutts
|12
|99
|Skylar Gee
|13
|6
|Ryan Smith
|14
|75
|Tyler Ross
|15
|45
|Jeff Halligan
|16
|39T
|Cameron Smith
|17
|8
|Billy Dietrich
|18
|35
|Austin Bishop
|19
|7
|Trey Hivner
|20
|5W
|Lucas Wolfe
|21
|19
|Brent Marks
|22
|23
|Devon Broden
|23
|41
|Logan Rumsey
|24
|19R
|Mark Smith
The lap leaders were Wolfe for laps 1-6 and Macri for laps 7-30. Thorson had the fastest time with 14.736 and the heat winners were Lance Dewease, Macri and Danny Dietrich.
The 2023 Red Robin PA Sprint Car Speedweek Points standings are as follows:
(position, name, points)
1. Anthony Macri, 351*
2. Justin Peck, 290*
3. Danny Dietrich, 274*
4. Tanner Thorson, 271*
5. Freddie Rahmer, 231*
6. Kyle Reinhardt, 208*
7. Dylan Norris, 198*
8. Brent Marks, 196*
9. Lucas Wolfe, 171*
10. Jeff Halligan, 149*
11. TJ Stutts, 142*
11. Tyler Ross, 142*
13. Chad Trout, 139*
14. Lance Dewease, 133
15. Ryan Smith, 132*
16. Cameron Smith, 119*
17. Kyle Moody, 117*
18. Devon Borden, 111*
19. Chase Dietz, 107
20. Troy Wagaman Jr, 106*
21. Skylar Gee, 83
22. Trey Hivner, 79*
23. Austin Bishop, 75*
24. Billy Dietrich, 52*
25. Brandon Rahmer, 47
26. Riley Emig, 43
27. Tim Glkatfelter, 40
28. Logan Rumsey, 25
29. Dallas Schott, 24
30. Mark Smith, 20
31. Brett Strickler, 12*
32. Zane Rudisill, 11
33. Aaron Bollinger, 10
34. Jordan Givler, 9
35. Tyler Esh, 8
36. Matt Campbell, 7
36. Chris Arnold, 7*
38. Tyler Reeser, 5
39. Eddie Lumbar, 4*
39. Glenndon Forsythe, 4
41. Steven Downs, 2
42. Alan Krimes, 1
42. Kyle Spence, 1
42. Jeff Miller, 1
42. Gordon Senft III, 1
42. Tyler Beard, 1
Pennsylvania Speedweek will be back in action tomorrow at Grandview Speedway. The event will continue Wednesday at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland, Thursday at Lincoln Speedway, Friday at Williams Grove Speedway, Saturday at Port Royal Speedway, Sunday at Selinsgrove Speedway and concludes next Monday at Port Royal Speedway.
The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:
1. Freddie Rahmer, 750
2. Danny Dietrich, 729
3. Anthony Macri, 676
4. Devon Borden, 531
5. Kyle Moody, 354
6. Brent Marks, 351
7. Lance Dewease, 311
8 Dylan Norris, 294
9. Justin Peck, 288
10. Jeff Halligan, 273
11. Chase Dietz, 260
12. Kyle Reinhardt, 254
13. Dylan Cisney, 240
14. Tyler Ross, 235
15. Lucas Wolfe, 210
16. Troy Wagaman Jr, 199
17. TJ Stutts, 195
18. Mike Wagner, 188
19. Justin Whittall, 176
20. Brandon Rahmer, 173
21. Chad Trout, 164
22. Steve Buckwalter, 160
23. Zeb Wise, 144
24. Cameron Smith, 127
25. Billy Dietrich, 124