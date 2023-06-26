PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Anthony Macri started off Pennsylvania Speedweek with a bang, earning two wins this weekend.

Friday night’s race to start off Speedweek at Williams Grove Speedway was canceled due to rain, making Saturday’s race at Lincoln speedway the site of the first event.

Macri sped into the top for his 5th point series feature of the year to start his huge weekend. On Sunday at BAPS Motor Speedway, Macri earned another victory for back-to-back wins, putting him at the top of the Speedweek sprint car standings with 351 points.

The Lincoln Speedway results were as follows:

PositionCar NumberDriver
139MAnthony Macri
219Brent Marks
348Danny Dietrich
413Justin Peck
58Freddie Rahmer
61XChad Trout
75WLucas Wolfe
858Tanner Thorson
92DChase Dietz
1045Jeff Halligan
1144Dylan Norris
1291Kyle Reinhardt
1375Tyler Ross
1423Devon Borden
156Ryan smith
165EBrandon Rahmer
1739TCameron Smith
1811TJ Stutts
1933Riley Emig
2099MKyle Moody
214Zane Rudisill
2255Dallas Schott
2311aAustin Bishop
2469Tim Glatfelter

The lap leaders were Dietrich and Macri, and Peck had the fastest time with 13.359. The heat winners were Tanner Thorson, Danny Dietrich, Macri, and Cameron Smith.

BAPS Motor Speedway results were as follows:

PositionCar NumberDriver
139MAnthony Macri
213Justin Peck
358Tanner Thorson
448Danny Dietrich
569KLance Dewease
691Kyle Reinhardt
751Freddie Rahmer
844Dylan Norris
927Troy Wagaman Jr
1099MKyle Moody
1111TJ Stutts
1299Skylar Gee
136Ryan Smith
1475Tyler Ross
1545Jeff Halligan
1639TCameron Smith
178Billy Dietrich
1835Austin Bishop
197Trey Hivner
205WLucas Wolfe
2119Brent Marks
2223Devon Broden
2341Logan Rumsey
2419RMark Smith

The lap leaders were Wolfe for laps 1-6 and Macri for laps 7-30. Thorson had the fastest time with 14.736 and the heat winners were Lance Dewease, Macri and Danny Dietrich.

The 2023 Red Robin PA Sprint Car Speedweek Points standings are as follows:

(position, name, points)

1. Anthony Macri, 351*
2. Justin Peck, 290*
3. Danny Dietrich, 274*
4. Tanner Thorson, 271*
5. Freddie Rahmer, 231*
6. Kyle Reinhardt, 208*
7. Dylan Norris, 198*
8. Brent Marks, 196*
9. Lucas Wolfe, 171*
10. Jeff Halligan, 149*
11. TJ Stutts, 142*
11. Tyler Ross, 142*
13. Chad Trout, 139*
14. Lance Dewease, 133
15. Ryan Smith, 132*
16. Cameron Smith, 119*
17. Kyle Moody, 117*
18. Devon Borden, 111*
19. Chase Dietz, 107
20. Troy Wagaman Jr, 106*
21. Skylar Gee, 83
22. Trey Hivner, 79*
23. Austin Bishop, 75*
24. Billy Dietrich, 52*
25. Brandon Rahmer, 47
26. Riley Emig, 43
27. Tim Glkatfelter, 40
28. Logan Rumsey, 25
29. Dallas Schott, 24
30. Mark Smith, 20
31. Brett Strickler, 12*
32. Zane Rudisill, 11
33. Aaron Bollinger, 10
34. Jordan Givler, 9
35. Tyler Esh, 8
36. Matt Campbell, 7
36. Chris Arnold, 7*
38. Tyler Reeser, 5
39. Eddie Lumbar, 4*
39. Glenndon Forsythe, 4
41. Steven Downs, 2
42. Alan Krimes, 1
42. Kyle Spence, 1
42. Jeff Miller, 1
42. Gordon Senft III, 1
42. Tyler Beard, 1

Pennsylvania Speedweek will be back in action tomorrow at Grandview Speedway. The event will continue Wednesday at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland, Thursday at Lincoln Speedway, Friday at Williams Grove Speedway, Saturday at Port Royal Speedway, Sunday at Selinsgrove Speedway and concludes next Monday at Port Royal Speedway.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

1. Freddie Rahmer, 750
2. Danny Dietrich, 729
3. Anthony Macri, 676
4. Devon Borden, 531
5. Kyle Moody, 354
6. Brent Marks, 351
7. Lance Dewease, 311
8 Dylan Norris, 294
9. Justin Peck, 288
10. Jeff Halligan, 273
11. Chase Dietz, 260
12. Kyle Reinhardt, 254
13. Dylan Cisney, 240
14. Tyler Ross, 235
15. Lucas Wolfe, 210
16. Troy Wagaman Jr, 199
17. TJ Stutts, 195
18. Mike Wagner, 188
19. Justin Whittall, 176
20. Brandon Rahmer, 173
21. Chad Trout, 164
22. Steve Buckwalter, 160
23. Zeb Wise, 144
24. Cameron Smith, 127
25. Billy Dietrich, 124