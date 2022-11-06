HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Palmyra field hockey team is once again back at the top of their district. The Cougars defeated Hershey 2-0 in the District lll Class 2A title game at Landis Field on Saturday afternoon.

It marks the third district crown for Palmyra in the last four years and their 14th title in program history. They’ve truly built a winning culture.

“We all worked so hard to get here and we are so proud of the atmosphere that the coaches have already set up for us and the history that we have in this program. We know walking into here, if we work hard, we have the support system behind us,” said Palmyra senior captain Olivia Kirkpatrick.

The Cougars now move on to the PIAA state tournament beginning on Tuesday Nov. 8 and will have to wait for the bracket to be finalized before finding out their opponent.