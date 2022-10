PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — The top-seed in the District lll Class 2A tournament, Palmyra, cruised to the district quarterfinal after defeating Spring Grove 4-0 at home on Wednesday.

The Cougars defense impressed the most in the shutout win. They didn’t allow the Rockets to have a single shot on goal for the entire game.

Palmyra now takes on eight-seeded Ephrata at home on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.