PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Palmyra Fire Company held their firetruck push yesterday for athletes from kindergarten to eighth grade to build team comradery and connect with their community.

“It’s a massive confidence booster, especially for like a kindergartner or someone who’s brand new to football,” said Mike Smith the general manager of the Palmyra Midget Football Association. “It allows them to feel like they fit, not only on a football team, but they feel like they fit within the community.”

The first firetruck push was held in 2017, but this was the first year back for the Palmyra Midget Football Association since COVID-19.

Multiple teams participated in the event and helped move a 75,000 pound truck.

“You take a 75,000-pound truck and you take the four smallest people there and it starts to move,” Smith said. “Those kids, they are instantly connected with one another and that’s something that they have for a long time.”

The connection is important to making the teams feel like family and showing the kids that they can accomplish anything.

The firefighters also enjoyed the event because they are used to watching the Palmyra Midget Football Association compete on Sundays at Buck Swank Stadium, which is viewable from the station. At the event, they got to interact with those players.

They also appreciate seeing the truck used for something other than responding to an emergency. The firefighters get to directly interact with the community they protect in a positive way instead with the firetruck push.

“When they get to see their truck that they have being pushed by children in the community, it brings them back to being in touch with the pulse of the town and . . .people who they ultimately serve and save,” Smith said.

The children remember the event for years to come and grow as athletes and as individuals who realize their place in their community through the firetruck push.