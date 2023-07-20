PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Palmyra Midget Football Team will be participating in the Palmyra Fire Company firetruck push tonight.

The team regularly took part in this event before COVID-19, but this will be their first year back since the pandemic.

The team uses the event as a wrap-up of Spring and Summer workouts for the youth football season.

Athletes from kindergarten to eighth grade will alternate pushing the truck with their respective teams. The ladder truck they will be trying to move weighs a whopping 60,000 pounds.

Coaches use this event to encourage involvement in their community and to reinforce team comradery.

The firetruck push will take place at Citizens Fire Company No. 1 with warmups starting at 5:30 p.m. The actual pushing of the truck is set to start around 6 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m.