STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Men’s Lacrosse announced its team captains for the 2024 season and Palmyra native Grant Haus has earned the designation for the second consecutive season.

The two-time captain enters his fifth season after a year where he scored two goals with one assist, forced a career-high 10 turnovers, and grabbed 47 ground balls.

Haus received USILA and Inside Lacrosse All-American Honorable Mention nods for his performance and was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

In total, Haus has contributed nine goals and two assists with 72 ground balls during his tenure with Penn State dating back to 2020.

Prior to becoming a Nittany Lion, Haus played for the Palmyra Area High School lacrosse team for three seasons. Haus helped the team to District 3 titles in 2017 and 2019 and the Mid Penn Keystone Division Championship in 2017 and 2019.

Haus was named the Mid-Penn Conference Player of the Year in 2019 for his contributions to Palmyra lacrosse.

Haus will serve in 2024 alongside co-captains TJ Malone and Jack Posey.

The Nittany Lions fell to Duke in a 16-15 overtime loss in the NCAA national semifinals in May.