SHILLINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Revenge is a dish best served cold. And on a bone chilling November night, Palmyra got theirs by defeating Gwynedd Mercy 3-1 to advance to the PIAA Class 2A state championship game.

The Hurricanes knocked Palmyra out in the quarterfinals of last year’s state tournament.

Katie Lintz, Cam Standish, and Alicia Batistelli all recorded goals for the Cougars.

Palmyra will now face Mechanicsburg in the state championship on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School.