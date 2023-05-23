PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Palmyra is headed to the Class 3A district quarterfinals after defeating Exeter Township 11-8 at home on Tuesday night to open the district tournament.

The Cougars (16-3) were paced by Alicia Battistelli and Avery Russell who both scored three goals in the win.

Palmyra jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first half by capitalizing on Exeter’s defensive mistakes. Four of Palmyra’s six first half goals came from free positions.

But they also were anchored by their goalie Morgan Courville who recorded her 400th career save in Tuesday’s game.

Exeter Township’s offense came alive in the second half as they cut Palmyra’s lead to 9-5 and then outscored the Cougars 3-1 in the game’s final eight minutes. But they just ran out of clock to end their season.

No. 5 Palmyra will now hit the road to face No. 4 Hempfield (13-4) Thursday at 7:00pm.