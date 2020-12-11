Parents not allowed in Beaver Stadium for Penn State Senior Day

Penn State football announces that parents will not be allowed to attend Saturday’s game against Michigan State, per the new mitigation efforts from Governor Tom Wolf & Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. Saturday is the last regular season home game of Penn State’s season, and therefore it is Senior Day honoring the Class of 2021 student-athletes.

Statement from Penn State Athletics:

“As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff has been our top priority. We follow the state and university health guidelines, which continue to evolve based on the changing conditions. As such, we will not be permitted to host spectators at our athletic competitions beginning Saturday, Dec. 12.

We are extremely disappointed for our football seniors, their parents and their families. They have been looking forward to their Senior Day and making arrangements to attend Saturday’s game, so this timing has proven difficult for all parties. However, we understand the gravity of the pandemic and know this decision was made with the health and safety of our communities at the forefront.”