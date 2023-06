YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The District III 3A runner up Central York hosted Parkland in the first round of the PIAA state playoffs Wednesday night, and despite a strong rally late, couldn’t keep their season alive.

Parkland took a commanding 10-5 halftime lead and held on late for a 15-13 win. The Panthers scored four straight goals down the stretch to make it just a two goal game, but ran out of time as the District XI runner up advanced to the PIAA 3A state quarterfinals on Saturday.