Penn FC Lightning wins club’s first ever national title in United State Youth Soccer Series

A national championship is coming back to the Midstate courtesy of Penn FC 17U Girls Lightning.

The team took down Utah Celtic 2-0 to win the United States Youth Soccer National Championship on Sunday morning in Bradenton, Florida. This was the first Penn FC team to make it to the national title game, let alone win it.

Central Dauphin and Lower Dauphin girls make up most of the team coached by Bill Becher.

The team put up an impressive record in the national tournament, going 2-0-1 in group stage. Lightning went on to win their semifinal game 2-1 over LASC Bradbury, and then shutting out the national title game.

The national championship was a rematch of a pool play game against Utah Celtic, in which the Penn FC girls won 2-1.

In the national title game, Kristen Econ gave the Lightning an early lead just five minutes into the game 1-0. With time winding down in the second half, Alex Murphy tracked down a perfect ball in the corner and scored to give the Lightning some insurance.

This is the club’s first national title.