MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Manor jumped out to an early lead in Thursday’s District III Class 6A Softball Championship against Manheim Township and never looked back.

The Comets won their first ever district title 4-2 over the Blue Streaks at Messiah University on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Manheim Township was playing for their first district title since 1986, and made things close in the bottom of the sixth inning. Trailing 3-0, Taylor Kittleman slaps one to third base, but the overthrow allows the runner to score. Then the Blue Streaks stole home to pull within one run.

But in the 7th inning, Penn Manor added some insurance thanks to Emily Riggs single to the outfield.

Both Penn Manor and Manheim Township will now play in the PIAA Class 6A State Softball Tournament, which begins Monday, June 6.