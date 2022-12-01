LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — During the Lancaster-Lebanon Basketball Media Day on Sunday at LNP, the Penn Manor girls team might have looked unassuming. A group of three teammates and a new first-year head coach waiting patiently at their table ready to answer anyone who had a question.

But the Comets aren’t a group to take lightly. Last season, Penn Manor won the LL League Section 1 title for the first time in nearly five decades.

“We had seven seniors last year on the team and we won our section for the first time in 47 years. So it was probably the best year in program history. So, you know, no pressure,” laughed Penn Manor head coach Mike Glackin.

The Comets last section championship came in 1975 when they were in the inaugural champion of Section 3.

“I think we just got a lot closer, closer as friends. I think we wanted to prove everybody wrong and start winning games instead of being on the bottom,” said Penn Manor senior guard Izzy Kligge.

Penn Manor begin with their Comet Tip Off Tournament on Friday.