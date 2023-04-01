HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Manor girls lacrosse was off to a strong 6-0 start to the season rolling into a road matchup with Central Dauphin, and despite a tough fight from the Rams, the Comets kept that zero in the loss column Saturday.

Central Dauphin hung with the Comets in the first half as they headed into halftime tied at four, but Penn Manor freshman Joelle Kroesen went off in the second half to power Penn Manor to a 9-6 win. The Comets improve to 7-0 and head home to face Manheim Township Tuesday at 4:15, while Central Dauphin stays home to host Hershey Tuesday at 4 p.m.