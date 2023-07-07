GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a big night at Penn National Race Course, but not if you were looking for horses on the track.

While the horses also ran, it was the ostriches and camels who stole the show. It was the 8th annual ostrich and camel races at Penn National, and yes they had jockeys and everything. A traditionally good turnout, even bad weather couldn’t turn away fans as they watched animals you won’t typically see in PA race along the track. We caught up with one of the ostrich jockeys before the race.

“This is going to be my first ride on an ostrich,” Martina Rojas said. “I think it’s going to be totally different than riding a horse.”

“I feel like they’re going to move side by side as opposed to a horse that moves in a flowing motion so this is going to be something new and hopefully everything goes well,” Rojas said.

“So I’ve actually ridden camels before and I thought that wasn’t too much of an exciting thing and I always thought an ostrich is something new and something new and something crazy that most people don’t do,” Rojas said. “So it was just like a once in a lifetime experience.”