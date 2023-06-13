DENVER, Co. (WHTM) – Former Nittany Lion Calvin Booth helped the Denver Nuggets win their first-ever NBA title on Monday as the team’s general manager.

Booth played for Penn State basketball until graduating in 1998. During his tenure as a Lion, Booth earned the 1998 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, was a starter for three seasons, and served as captain for two years.

The Reynoldsburg, Ohio native led the Big Ten in blocks all four years of his college career and his 428 total is a school record, ranking second in conference history.

Following Penn State, Booth was drafted by the Washington Wizards 35th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft, making history as the highest-drafted Lion ever. Booth still holds this accolade.

The Penn State legend played in the NBA for ten years before joining the New Orleans Pelicans as a scout. During his time as a player, Booth appeared in 366 games, starting 83 of them, and averaged 3.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and one block per game.

Booth played for Washington, Dallas, Seattle, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Sacramento.

Booth later continued his front-office career, working with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a scout and Director of Player Personnel from 2013-2017.

Booth oversaw the Nuggets’ run this season after being named General Manager in July 2020 and signing an extension in October 2022. Denver was the top seed in the Western Conference and took out the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Miami Heat to earn their first title in franchise history.

Booth and his team defeated the Heat in game five on Monday 94-89 to win the 2023 NBA Championship.