SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHTM) – The Penn State Alumni Team, the Happy Valley Hoopers, will compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in the Syracuse Regional starting July 24.

The Happy Valley Hoopers, who are in their inaugural season, was organized by Lion alum John Harar (2017-22). The roster includes Harar, Sam Sessoms (202-22), Jamari Wheeler (2017-21), Taylor Nussbaum ((2017-21), Trent Buttrick (2017-21), Mike Watkins (2106-20), Curtis Jones Jr. (2020), Josh Reaves (2015-19) and Shep Garner (2016-18).

Former Penn State assistant coach Ross Condon will be the head coach of the team and former Penn State graduate assistant Bo Waggoner will serve as the assistant coach.

The Hoopers open play on July 24 against The Nerd Team and the winner will play the victor of the matchup between the Syracuse alumni and Team Gibson on July 26. The Syracuse Regional championship game will be held on July 28.

The winner of the Syracuse Regional will play in the quarterfinals of TBT in West Virginia on July 30. The semifinals and championship game will be played in Philadelphia on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, respectively. The victorious team of the winner-take-all championship will receive $1 million.