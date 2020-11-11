Penn State Athletics announces six positive test results in weekly update

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, The Penn State Marching Band plays on the field before an NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Penn State in State College, Pa. A day short of exactly one year since the victory against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have another white out scheduled and another Big Ten power visiting for a nationally televised game. The difference this time is it will be no upset if No. 2 Penn State beats No. 19 Michigan on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Chris Knight, File)

For the period of October 31-November 6, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics conducted 2,285 COVID-19 tests of students with six positive test results. The testing numbers include the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing protocol, which began Sept. 30. The Intercollegiate Athletics reporting numbers are also included in the Penn State dashboard.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 10 days. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes a 14-day quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been determined to be close contacts of positive individuals, even if asymptomatic.

We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups.